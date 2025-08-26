AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AMRX) EVP Nikita Shah Sells 114,492 Shares of Stock

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) EVP Nikita Shah sold 114,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $1,105,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 152,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,497.38. The trade was a 42.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikita Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Nikita Shah sold 6,340 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $60,230.00.

On Thursday, August 14th, Nikita Shah sold 71,694 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $666,037.26.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 570.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 510.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 33.8% during the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

