Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) CEO Kang Sun Sells 65,654 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Sun sold 65,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $447,760.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,126.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $960.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 84.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,677.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 419.1% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.