Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Katsufumi Nakamura Sells 2,490 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $254.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $257.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

