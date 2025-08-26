Analyzing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Honest and Hengan International Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 1.16 -$6.12 million $0.05 79.20 Hengan International Group $3.15 billion 1.18 $319.73 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hengan International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.

Honest has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Hengan International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.66% 3.84% 2.67% Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Honest and Hengan International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 3 0 2.50 Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $6.9583, suggesting a potential upside of 75.72%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than Hengan International Group.

Summary

Honest beats Hengan International Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

