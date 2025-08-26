Analyzing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 15.59% -398.05% 13.52% Klaviyo -6.19% -1.12% -0.90%

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klaviyo has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $3.48 billion 2.57 $551.28 million $2.03 18.32 Klaviyo $937.46 million 10.12 -$46.14 million ($0.25) -126.48

This table compares Match Group and Klaviyo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and Klaviyo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 15 5 0 2.25 Klaviyo 1 3 18 0 2.77

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.4375, indicating a potential downside of 4.69%. Klaviyo has a consensus price target of $43.65, indicating a potential upside of 38.05%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Match Group beats Klaviyo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

