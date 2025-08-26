AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3,127.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.13% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE:AU opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 610.0%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

