Antero Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,811 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately136% compared to the average volume of 7,981 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

