Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Head to Head Review

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 81.96% 21.49% 1.34% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -1.49% 8.42% 1.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $10.3125, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Given Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $98.77 million 2.74 $29.19 million $2.41 6.33 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.67 million 4.71 -$119.64 million ($0.14) -73.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 55.7% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

