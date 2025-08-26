Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Michael Raab Sells 45,687 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $270,923.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,502,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,342.50. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

