Aris Water Solutions, Inc. $ARIS Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,179 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.04% of Aris Water Solutions worth $19,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 478.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 303.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3,062.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

