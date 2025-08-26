Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) SVP Jed Milstein Sells 1,132 Shares of Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,480.42. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE ABG opened at $252.7950 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average is $239.66.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.40 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,037,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.