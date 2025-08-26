ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.17 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 301.50 ($4.06). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 309.82 ($4.17), with a volume of 138,794 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 445.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
