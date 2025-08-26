Assi Ginzburg Sells 7,066 Shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $669,220.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,565.75. This trade represents a 17.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA opened at $92.6740 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $234.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 28,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

