Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

ASTE stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.00 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

