Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $66,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $57,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,760,000 after buying an additional 1,153,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 921,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after purchasing an additional 870,782 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares in the company, valued at $375,422.22. This represents a 20.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.3650 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.