Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Director Henry Smith Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) Director Henry Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,597.65. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axis Capital Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $98.0860 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $107.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axis Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,495.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

