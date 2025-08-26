Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10,061.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWIN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $1,949,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $177,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,039.20. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,711 shares of company stock worth $13,205,267 in the last three months. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7%

BWIN stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

