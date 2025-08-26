Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPVGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $20.56. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 15,294 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

