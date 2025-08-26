Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $20.56. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 15,294 shares trading hands.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 2.6%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.
Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
