Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $20.56. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 15,294 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Down 2.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

