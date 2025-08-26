Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $1.5521 billion for the quarter. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.380 EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bath & Body Works to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BBWI opened at $31.1170 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

View Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.