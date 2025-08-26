BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.66 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15.23 ($0.20). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 280,743 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

The company has a market cap of £82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

