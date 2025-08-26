Bay Commercial Bank $BCML Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,885 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Bay Commercial Bank worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 7,206.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bay Commercial Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bay Commercial Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Bay Commercial Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bay Commercial Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Bay Commercial Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bay Commercial Bank stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. Bay Commercial Bank has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bay Commercial Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bay Commercial Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Bay Commercial Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

About Bay Commercial Bank

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

