Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 959,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 21,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,885 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 54,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $194.6980 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.82%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.