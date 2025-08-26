BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,457,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,010,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 242.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 327,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 232,070 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $38.6910 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Conway acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $98,307.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,400.85. This trade represents a 67.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 14,400 shares valued at $836,224. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

