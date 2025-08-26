Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharkNinja has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -12.14% -39.67% -10.70% SharkNinja 8.82% 28.78% 13.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Big 5 Sporting Goods and SharkNinja, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big 5 Sporting Goods 0 0 0 0 0.00 SharkNinja 0 1 6 1 3.00

SharkNinja has a consensus target price of $131.8571, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given SharkNinja’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SharkNinja is more favorable than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and SharkNinja”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($4.20) -0.34 SharkNinja $5.53 billion 2.96 $438.70 million $3.66 31.68

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods. Big 5 Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharkNinja, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

