Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bimini Capital Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.23. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.11.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.