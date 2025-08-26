Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,676 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2,952.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 4.2%

BHVN stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.