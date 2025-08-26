BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $9.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 41,704 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.