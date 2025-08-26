BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 84,036 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

