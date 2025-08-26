BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 84,036 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.3%
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
