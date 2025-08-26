Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,299 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $472,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,909,900. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20.

On Monday, July 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26.

NYSE XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

