Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 6,299 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $472,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 292,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,909,900. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20.
- On Monday, July 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26.
Block Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.52. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $99.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on XYZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
