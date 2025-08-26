Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 9,966 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,299 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $472,425.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

