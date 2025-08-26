Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 9,966 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,845,149.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 22nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,299 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $472,425.00.
  • On Monday, July 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 16,358 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,285,738.80.
  • On Wednesday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $93,570.26.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:XYZGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Block had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $508,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $3,105,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:XYZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.