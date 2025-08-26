Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 5,659 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $274,284.00.
- On Friday, August 8th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $32,796.00.
- On Friday, August 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $269,748.00.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.
Block Stock Performance
NYSE:XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 target price on Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.
Institutional Trading of Block
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
