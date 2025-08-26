Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Dhananjay Prasanna Sells 5,659 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $417,181.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Friday, August 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $274,284.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $32,796.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 3,600 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $269,748.00.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $177,828.00.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Block from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $82.00 target price on Block and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Block from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.