Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $763,036.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $763,036.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 263,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,288,712.40. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owen Britton Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 8,501 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $627,968.87.

On Monday, July 21st, Owen Britton Jennings sold 3,993 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $313,849.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,050 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $72,723.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Owen Britton Jennings sold 2,185 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $142,025.00.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE XYZ opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $2,418,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYZ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Block from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

