Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.35. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 20,115 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLIN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.62 price target on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.62.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgeline Digital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the first quarter worth $1,949,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

