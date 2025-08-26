Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 41 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 484.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 26.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $521.2680 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.18. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $525.66.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 215.74% and a net margin of 27.66%.The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.50.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

