Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stake in Crescent Energy Company $CRGY

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $919,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,967,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,996,000 after buying an additional 1,266,674 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRGY shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -266.67%.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.