Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 533.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HWKN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.30 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.34.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

