Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 721 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 586.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Vontier were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,515,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,744,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

