Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 305.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Gentex were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gentex by 208.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Gentex by 103.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 268,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.82. Gentex Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $31.75.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 16th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

