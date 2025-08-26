Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 478.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 600,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,089,000 after purchasing an additional 197,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 489,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 133,464 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $176.76 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.79.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.85.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

