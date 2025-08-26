Brooklyn Investment Group Has $28,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.5250 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.