Brooklyn Investment Group Has $28,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Brooklyn Investment Group lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Unity Software by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $129,844.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 641,568 shares in the company, valued at $24,616,964.16. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,148,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,275,484.28. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 946,813 shares of company stock worth $25,694,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

