Brooklyn Investment Group Has $29,000 Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 93.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 1.7%

Powell Industries stock opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.58 and its 200-day moving average is $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.23. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company had revenue of $286.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $1,426,476.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 147,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,050,019.05. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael William Metcalf sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.55, for a total value of $825,566.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,895. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,755. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Powell Industries

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

