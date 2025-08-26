Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,820,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16,153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 265,558 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 24,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,673,000 after purchasing an additional 209,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,968,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRL. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $164.0340 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

