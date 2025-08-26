Brooklyn Investment Group Increases Stock Position in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 152.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $5,134,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Lease by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,048.80. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.