Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 171 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 8,550.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 178.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,315 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.70. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $200.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% on a year-over-year basis. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $467,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,030.43. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,985,212.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,057.56. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock worth $4,466,111. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

