Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 873 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 198.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 705.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

