Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases Shares of 782 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 194,336 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.