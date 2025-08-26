Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Position in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,395.42. This represents a 15.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,873.69. This represents a 3.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

Teleflex Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of TFX stock opened at $127.7410 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The company had revenue of $780.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

