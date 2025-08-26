Brooklyn Investment Group Raises Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,813,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,697,000 after purchasing an additional 173,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,170,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after purchasing an additional 183,340 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,121,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

