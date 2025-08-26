Brooklyn Investment Group Sells 183 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Nordson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.73.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The business had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

